USA Has Highest Number of CCTV Cameras per Person in the World

According to a recent report released by PreciseSecurity.com, the USA has the highest number of CCTV cameras per person in the world.

This is despite China having four times as many CCTV cameras in total compared to the USA.

CCTV Cameras Expand All Over The World

Data shows China is a leading country in terms of surveillance. They have established over 200 million CCTV cameras in its territory that are currently being used to closely follow and control its civil population.

China is followed by the United States with 50 million devices located all around the country. Germany comes in third place with 5 million cameras. This shows that China has four times more cameras than the United States. At the moment, the United States has a larger number of surveillance cameras per person. About it, the report showed:

“People often label China as a Security state, when in fact the USA has more CCTV cameras per capita.”

Furthermore, 8 out of the top 10 cities in the world with the largest number of Closed Circuit TV cameras are located in China. Only London and New Delhi were the only cities among the top ten that were located outside the Chinese territory.

Moreover, only the U.S. city of Atlanta was able to reach the top ten in cameras per 100 people. China is also the leader in this segment with 8 out of 10 cities among the top 10. London was the other non-Chinese city among the top ten cities with the largest number of cameras per 100 inhabitants.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www.precisesecurity. com/articles/Top-10-Countries- by-Number-of-CCTV-Cameras