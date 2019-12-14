The 2019 World Map of Social Networks

Via Vincos blog, check out this 2019 edition of the World Map of Social Networks, showing the most popular social networking sites by country, according to Alexa & SimilarWeb traffic data.

From the findings… Instagram is gaining traction as runner-up social network in 44 countries. Twitter resists in 7 territories, Reddit in 3. Instagram is the runner-up social network in 23 countries, but in the past 12 months Twitter has gained traction in 22 nations. Reddit is growing, expecially in the Northern Europe, and this year it has conquered the 2nd place in 7 territories.

All the updated stats about the social networks of the world are in the page Social Media Statistics.

