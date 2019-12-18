Report on 2019’s Best Cities for Gamers

Some findings out of the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019.

To determine the best places to be a serious gamer, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 23 key indicators of gamer-friendliness. The data ranges from average internet speed to video-game stores per capita to number of esports tournaments.

Top 20 Cities for Gamers 1 Seattle, WA 11 Las Vegas, NV 2 Irvine, CA 12 San Diego, CA 3 Los Angeles, CA 13 Washington, DC 4 Orlando, FL 14 Denver, CO 5 Atlanta, GA 15 Fremont, CA 6 New York, NY 16 Miami, FL 7 San Jose, CA 17 Houston, TX 8 San Francisco, CA 18 Anaheim, CA 9 Austin, TX 19 Sacramento, CA 10 Raleigh, NC 20 Dallas, TX

Best vs. Worst

Las Vegas has the most video-game stores per square root of the population , 0.0558, which is 46.5 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.0012.

, 0.0558, which is 46.5 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.0012. Washington, D.C. and North Las Vegas, Nevada, have the highest average download speed , 76 Mbps, which is 3.2 times higher than in Buffalo, New York, the city with the lowest at 24 Mbps.

, 76 Mbps, which is 3.2 times higher than in Buffalo, New York, the city with the lowest at 24 Mbps. Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest share of households with a broadband connection, 96.00 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the lowest at 64.90 percent.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, see:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-cities-for-gamers/36270/