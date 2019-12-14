Meet HUMAN, A New Social Media Brand, Designed to Focus on the Human Experience

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 — First Media‘s viral lifestyle brands So Yummy, Blossom, and Blusher each have social platforms with large followings and equally engaged audiences.

With an eye on Facebook’s and Instagram’s continued success with millennials and Gen Z users, First Media has conceptualized HUMAN , a social media platform that focuses on the raw and relatable human experience and the wisdom we can gain through them. Utilizing compelling data, the publisher understands that this kind of quick, short-form storytelling encourages reactions from users and fosters an online community.

First Media’s plan for HUMAN is to create shareable content (images and videos) that solely lives on these accounts. By genuinely connecting with users, HUMAN will provide a platform for stories meant to inspire and demonstrate the relatability of the human experience.

The former GALS brand a page, will become HUMAN.

While Facebook and Instagram have been difficult to monetize from, First Media understands its untapped value. Social media platforms appeal to advertisers and is often included as a component in the publisher's branded packages. Brands want to see their products in front of the eyes of millions of millennial women who specifically go to Facebook and Instagram for the community and inspiration.

