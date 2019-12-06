Local Client Takeovers Google My Business and Local SEO Course Gets Updated

Local Client Takeover is a company that features experts who have designed courses to train individuals in the field of search engine optimization. Their offered course on the topic of GMB and local SEO has recently been updated to provide their clients with the most up to date information.

McSherrystown, PA – The services offered by Local Client Takeover are for individuals and businesses who want to learn, discuss, and improve upon their income that is generated from servicing local clients. Local Client Takeover utilizes methods that are tested and proven to be effective simply by gearing toward a local audience. The local SEO experts aim to provide their readers with content and actionable steps that one can use to increase their client base, gain traffic, or to simply build their business. Through their wide variety of offered courses including their recently updated Google My Business SEO Specialist course, Local Client Takeover will help put their clients over the top by enhancing their recognition from Google.

When an individual uses a search engine such as Google, there are a number of different types of searches that Google will recognize, and one type is a local search. A local search allows the user to find what they are searching for based on their current location and what is relevant to them. The stronger the Google My Business profiles are, the more likely they are to be included in the local search results, and the updated GMB and Local SEO course from Local Client Takeover is designed to enhance one’s Google My Business profile based on three main factors.

There are three main factors that Google uses to determine the results that stem from a local search: relevance, distance, and prominence. Relevance refers to how well the business listing matches what Google believes the user is seeking. This updated course will teach individuals how to create signals that are relevant both geographically and topically for a local business. Distance is the proximity of a local business from where the user administered the Google search. Google will list local search results that are within a search range based on what the search engine knows about the user’s location. While the first two factors are critical, the third factor is where this Google My Business SEO Specialist course places a special focus.

The final factor is prominence which is the most complex of the three. This factor refers to how well-established a local business is based on the aspects of online and offline. Offline prominence includes being a landmark to the local area or being a household name. Online prominence is determined by the information Google can gather about the company online through third party sites, key terms, and business review ranking. The expert team from Local Client Takeover provides their studies and analysis on these three factors in their Google My Business SEO Specialist course to provide the best methods for improving businesses’ local search results.

