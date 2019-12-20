Discogs App Launches Song Previews With Apple Music

PORTLAND, OR. December 19, 2019: Discogs, the leading online physical music exchange, now enables users to preview millions of songs through the Discogs App. As of today, the Discogs iOS and Android apps integrate with Apple Music. Together with the streaming giant, Discogs hopes to provide users with a service that will make their experience in the Discogs App more complete.

Users can now stream music previews from albums directly with automatic track pairing through Apple Music API. Until now, the Discogs Community has been able to manually pair YouTube videos with Master Releases on Discogs. While this has been a great feature for visitors seeking to listen to music directly on our platform, Discogs is making discoverability even better. Thanks to the Apple Music integration you’ll be able to listen to those releases directly on Discogs without waiting for a playlist to be created.

Download the Discogs App for iOS (HERE) and Android (HERE).

(Credit: Discogs Database)

With this new integration, Discogs users will be able to browse through the app while still listening to the music they were playing. This opens a whole new level of navigating Discogs, finding hidden gems, and answering messages in the app while enjoying the music you love. Users who wish to listen longer than the preview can sign in or subscribe to Apple Music to listen to entire tracks from Apple Music while in the Discogs App.

Earlier this month, Discogs released a free 24-page eBook for Cyber Monday aimed at helping consumers navigate building their record collection this holiday season. The Discogs Guide To Record Collecting is the definitive resource for all of your vinyl record collecting questions.

Apple and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries