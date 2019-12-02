Accelerating Vehicle Innovation: PLM and the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Urbanization and environmental challenges, as well as changes in peoples’ attitudes and priorities with respect to mobility, are shaking the Automotive & Mobility industry to its core.

From self-driving cars and smart cities that are reinventing the mobility experience to an increasing shift to on-demand services and vehicle personalization, the time is now for companies to shift gears to transition to a new paradigm.

They can no longer imagine, design and develop products with the usual top-down approach that they then replicate on a global scale but instead, must propose vehicles and solutions that are tailored to local and regional needs and preferences, all the way down to the individual. It requires connecting their internal ecosystem with a diversity of external stakeholders that include government officials, drivers, passengers, user groups, psychologists, energy companies and car dealerships to invent new mobility experiences for every citizen.

This white paper discusses the need and role of PLM to address product development challenges and the imperative to think beyond PLM to connect the entire value network to foster innovation and be first to market with profitable, new customer experiences.

