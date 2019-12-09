NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 — Meredith Corporation’s (NYSE: MDP, http://www.meredith.com/) Travel + Leisure today announced the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020, the annual list of the most anticipated places to visit in the year ahead, according to the editors of Travel + Leisure. Now available on TravelandLeisure.com, this year’s global list includes seven destinations across the United States.

“Travel + Leisure’s annual list of Best Places to Travel is the ultimate resource for singling out the go-to vacation spots for the new year,” said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. “Whether you’re exploring new locations or seeing your favorite places in a new light, the destinations on our list are some of the most compelling across the globe right now. Each of this year’s picks offers fresh reasons to visit in 2020, from hotel openings and intriguing new adventures to innovative culinary scenes and enhancements in transportation that make them more accessible than before. This list is a welcome reminder of all the things that inspire us to travel in the first place.”

To narrow each year’s list to just 50 places, Travel + Leisure’s editors pool their up-to-the-minute industry knowledge and consult trusted travel experts, from writers around the globe to the brand’s A-list travel advisors. The editors identify the places that are at the forefront of the global conversation and also consider perennial favorites that are reinventing themselves in exciting ways.

The Travel + Leisure 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020 are as follows:

ASIA

Beijing, China

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kyoto, Japan

Singapore

Songyang County, China

Sri Lanka

Rajasthan, India

Taiwan’s Mountains

AUSTRALIA & OCEANIA

Brisbane, Australia

North Island, New Zealand

Tasmania

EUROPE

Austria

The Douro River, Portugal

Klitmøller, Denmark

Lille, France

Manchester, U.K.

North Macedonia

Paros, Greece

Rijeka, Croatia

Rome’s EUR District

Tbilisi, Georgia

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Botswana

Caesarea, Israel

Doha, Qatar

Dubai

Durban, South Africa

Istanbul

Malawi

Rwanda

NORTH AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Asheville, North Carolina

Baja Sur’s East Cape, Mexico

Barbados

Big Island, Hawaii

Boston

California’s Central Coast

Maine

Dominica

Jalisco, Mexico

New Brunswick, Canada

Oklahoma City

St. Bart’s

The Great Lakes

Turks & Caicos

SOUTH & CENTRAL AMERICA

Arequipa, Peru

Chilean Lakes District

Costa Rica

Guyana

Maldonado Department, Uruguay

Quito, Ecuador

