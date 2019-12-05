5 Tips for Going LIVE on Instagram

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2019 — Instagram Stories houses several features that make it stand out from other social platforms.

One of the most popular, especially among businesses, is Instagram Live. With this, users can stream video content and interact with users during the live feed. However. there’s more to going live on Instagram than pressing the record button. The following 5 tips will help businesses get the most out of Instagram Live.

1. Become familiar with Instagram. Whether one has only used Instagram for general purposes or never touched it at all, the social media platform in question should be studied prior to going live. Know how content is curated via the main feed. Understand how to use hashtags in order to help content become searchable. Experiment with filters to help make images and videos pop. Familiarizing oneself with Instagram, or simply brushing up on the platform in question, is recommended.

2. Run test videos. No example of technology is without fault, which is why such names as Carola Jain, CMO of Spartan, attest to the importance of testing beforehand. With test videos, business owners will have a clear understanding of what must be adjusted prior to event shoots. Everything from the video’s image to its sound quality must be accounted for. Otherwise, going live on Instagram may be more of a challenge than it should be.

3. Develop an outline. For every Instagram Live video, there should be an outline to follow. If one were to go live during a food festival, they may have numerous goals they’d like to complete. An outline could start with an introduction on location before moving into interviews with small business owners. This is a simple outline, but it will help when utilizing Instagram Live for events to come.

4. Interact with the audience. One of the key features of Instagram Live, according to Carola Jain, CMO of Spartan, is interaction with one’s audience in real time. There are many ways that conversation can be facilitated. For example, a Q&A opens the platform for users to ask questions about the video feed, including news about an event being streamed. This level of interaction helps Instagram Live stand out, so one’s audience shouldn’t be left ignored.

5. Repurpose Instagram Live content. While this may not be applicable to every situation, Instagram Live video content may be used for supplementary content. Keep in mind that this doesn’t have to be limited to Instagram, either; it can help with content creation and sharing on Facebook and Twitter, just to name a few platforms. If it’s believed that high-quality video was shot via Instagram Live, save it to the Library so that it may be used in the future.

